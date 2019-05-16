It looks like Meghan Markle will not allow her firstborn to be a part of Royal Palace politics. The Royal couple has stressed that they want a normal life for their child. And in a bid to give him that, they moved out of the Palace to Frogmore Cottage. But the Royal Family is not something to be so easily dismissed.

According to royal expert Daniela Elser, Prince William and Prince Harry have been under the scrutinising eye of the press and the public throughout their childhood and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to avoid their baby to go through the same.

She told News.com.au: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided against letting their son be titled the Earl of Dumbarton, rather he will be known by the more democratic Master.....Their reasoning is simple: they want the lad to have as normal a life as possible, unencumbered by a future of plaque unveilings, horseshows and endless Commonwealth cocktail parties."

It seems that the expert may have spoken too soon, as it was reported earlier that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have relented and given their blessing for baby Archie to have a Royal title after all.

But it could also mean that Meghan Markle is picking her battles and not antagonizing the Palace any more than she has to. But she has made it quite clear that she intends to forge her own path forward as a Royal and it looks like baby Archie may play a very important part in that. So, it is unlikely that Meghan will allow her baby to be used by the Palace for its own advantage.