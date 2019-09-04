Meghan Markle has been facing a lot of criticism lately. And it looks like the Duchess of Sussex has had enough. But her efforts to rehabilitate her public image may add to her worries.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle has called on a Hollywood crisis management company to help improve her public image following some recent controversies.

She has apparently hired Sunshine Sachs, a firm whose clients included the late pop star Michael Jackson and Harvey Weinstein. Despite the move, a royal insider told The Sun, that the move was "unorthodox." We have to say, that is putting it lightly. It is no secret that Meghan Markle needs help with her public image, but the fact that she would hire a firm with such controversial clients only brings to attention how badly she needs a public image overhaul.

Meghan recently sparked controversy after taking a private jet to Ibiza and the South of France, although it has been reported that Elton John paid to offset the carbon emission of the flights.

The insider added: "Hiring a Hollywood firm to represent you for PR while a member of the Royal Family is unorthodox to say the least.....Senior palace courtiers have been left bemused over the last few months that the couple have been ignoring advice from their own highly-professional team and will instead listen to outsiders in Hollywood."

Meghan Markle's decision to side with her Hollywood friends over the Royal Palace has been another bone of contention. And hiring a new firm may help her rehabilitate her image, but it may very well damage her already frayed relationship with the Royal Palace.