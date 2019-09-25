Meghan Markle dazzled at friend Misha Nonoo's wedding in Rome. But it looks like Meghan's outfit may have been getting attention for the way she accessorized her gorgeous dress.

Reportedly, the Duchess was spotted wearing an £8,000 designer dress to the stunning wedding. However, what is most surprising is the one accessory she decided to pair with the designer dress. Rather than wearing more designer-clad accessories, Meghan wore a pair of £5 earrings she borrowed from a friend.

That was quite the frugal move on Meghan's part. But one can't read too much into it, maybe the Duchess simply liked the way the earrings looked on her, because if the Duchess of Sussex was trying to make a statement on frugality or simplicity, then the message may be lost in £8,000 designer dress.

The reasonably-priced bling was originally bought from a market stall on Portobello Road in west London, according to royal sources.

Meghan looked gorgeous in the sheer black dress with sequins and flowing sleeves. It is known that Ms. Nonoo is a fashion designer who married energy billionaire Michael Hess.

According to one stylist, Meghan broke tradition because she decided to wear black at the wedding.

Speaking to MailOnline, stylist Lucas Armitage branded her outfit choice as "shocking".

He said: "Wedding guests usually shun black in favor of a more complimentary colour to pair with white.....Meghan isn't one for playing by etiquette as we well know but even for her this is fairly shocking."

Well, Meghan Markle is known for not playing by the rules and flouting tradition, why should her friend's wedding be any different. And Meghan Markle sure seemed to steal the show at the ceremony.