Meghan Markle may finally be making a public plea. Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an inspirational quote from the Dalai Lama on their Royal Instagram page about "compassion."

Apparently, the quote from the Buddhist leader comes after it was revealed the couple considered him for a role in their royal wedding. The motivational message read: "I believe that at every level of society – familial, tribal, national and international – the key to a happier and most successful world is the growth of compassion." The caption for the post was "quote for the week ahead."

Meghan Markle could also be making a plea in general, asking for compassion from her critics and those who have been criticizing her at every turn. She had mentioned that the criticism does get difficult to deal with sometimes, which again had caused her to face backlash.

Meghan Markle has been struggling to find her foothold in the Royal Family and with her recent behaviour, she may well be struggling to win back the public support she once enjoyed. Meghan Markle has been trying to carve her own path ever since she joined the Royal Family. It is known that Independence and privacy are very important to the Duchess, even at the detriment of others.

But it looks like Meghan may finally be turning a new corner, or maybe we're just being hopeful. Meghan Markle recently hired a PR firm that used to represent Harvey Weinstein, now the Duchess hasn't fallen that far in the public eye, but it looks like she is taking no chances. Meghan may finally be trying to rehabilitate her image, one subtle social media post at a time. We hope she succeeds. You can check out the post here: