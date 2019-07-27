Meghan Markle has eyes only on two men in her life, husband Prince Harry and son Prince Archie! The Duchess of Sussex, who will be celebrating her 38th birthday on August 4, has plans surrounding her two precious men. A source spoke to HollywoodLife and stated, "Meghan's world is pretty much just [her son] Archie [1] right now. She's so in love with being a mom, her mind's on her baby boy, not her birthday."
However, the source further explained how even if Archie weren't around, Meghan would have had an intimate birthday bash. "Plus, Meghan's never been one for huge birthday parties," continued the source. "She prefers to use her day more introspectively. She'd much rather have a low-key dinner with her loved ones over a big blowout party." The source also added that there are high chances that Prince Harry will plan a good birthday bash for his wife.
View this post on Instagram
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️
Calling Archie as the best gift she could ever receive, Meghan has no demands from Prince Harry. The source added, "[Prince] Harry [34] is always very thoughtful so I'm sure he has some special things planned for her, but there's nothing Meghan's asked for. She's very clear that she's already got the best gift she could ever get – her little dream baby Archie." For Meghan's last birthday, the two attended his friend's wedding. A year before that, the Duke of Sussex did whisk away his wife to Botswana.
View this post on Instagram
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
"Members of the Royal family celebrate their birthdays in private, except of course for the Queen, who has her annual Trooping The Colour. But the rest of the family doesn't traditionally have any sort of pageantry or a public celebration, so there's certainly nothing like that in the works for Meghan," the source concluded. Well, we surely would like to see how Meghan Markle's birthday is celebrated. Hopefully, the palace will share some pictures from the bash!