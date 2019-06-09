Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding photos have reportedly been leaked online after their official wedding photographer was hacked.

Apparently, personal black and white photos taken on the special day of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were exposed on social media. They started to appear under the tag "preview", according to the Sun. The official photographer who was hacked is a Polish nobleman Mr. Lubomirski.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married in a spectacular ceremony last year. Mr. Lubomirski was also selected to take engagement photos of the couple Sussex at Frogmore Cottage. The Royal couple moved to Frogmore Cottage in preparation for the arrival of baby Archie and it is where the Royal couple is presently living.

Describing the wedding day shoot, Mr. Lubomirski: "Every time Harry or Meghan would talk, one would look at the other and there would be this little sparkle, this little giggle, a little nudge of the elbow and it was so cute.....They get in their own little world." Meghan Markle is on maternity leave and we have to say that this is not the news she would welcome once she resumes her Royal duties. Meghan Markle has been fiercely private about her life as a Royal, much to the displeasure of Royal fans and the press. The Duchess of Sussex had gone to great lengths to keep her pregnancy and labour a secret. She even refused to pose on hospital steps after baby Archie was born. So this breach of privacy could probably make Meghan angry. We hope that the leak of their wedding photos doesn't cause the Royal couple too much trouble.