Meghan Markle has moved back to the United States. But reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex has still not seen her mother Doria despite living just 10 miles apart.

The couple Sussex had chosen Canada as their base of operations after announcing that they would be leaving the UK. They had even settled into a luxurious multi- million dollar mansion as well.

And now Meghan and Harry have spent what could only be a fortune to move to Los Angeles and settle down in another mansion.

Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Duke are continuing to isolate themselves at a secluded mansion in a private gated community with baby Archie after moving from Vancouver Island, Canada, earlier this month.

They have so far been unable to visit Meghan's 63-year-old mother as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

A source told the Sun on Sunday: "Meghan is absolutely heartbroken - after all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in LA was to be near her mum."

The source went on to say that because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus.

The source added that the couple Sussex has been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily but obviously it's not the same.

The coronavirus pandemic seems to have put a wrench in Meghan and Harry's plans. Though we have to say, it is still quite unclear what those plans actually are.

The source added that Meghan Markle will be using her free time to focus on philanthropic causes. Though we have to ask, with what money? Neither Meghan nor Harry have revealed a concrete warning plan since resigning from their "senior" Royal roles.

But as things stand, it looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still living off the palace's dime as they apparently seem to be looking for their forever home in the affluent area of Malibu.