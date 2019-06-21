Meghan Markle can't seem to catch a break. The Duchess of Sussex has seemingly earned a new nickname according to reports.

Meghan has been named the "degree wife" by a senior member of the royal family. The implication of the nickname being that Meghan will last as a Royal for only three years, the standard length of a university degree.

Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family last year when she married Prince Harry, and the Royal couple are well into the first year of their marriage. Having welcomed their first child baby Archie to the Family as well. Meghan has had to face a number of rumours surrounding her person and behavior. It was reported earlier that Meghan had earned a number of nicknames from royal aides and staff, some of these names were quite colourful like, "Me-gain", "Duchess Difficult" and "Hurricane Meghan."

Meghan Markle has been making waves ever since she joined the Royal Family. There have been reports of the Duchess of Sussex rubbing quite a few people the wrong way, one of these people was the Queen herself. There have also been rumours of an alleged feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Meghan Markle was one of the main reasons that the couple Sussex split from the Kensington Palace household and shifted their office to Buckingham Palace.

Meghan Markle is known to be vocal, but the stories of her behavior have been piling up. The Duchess of Sussex may have to re-evaluate her approach to people. Unless, she really does want to be the "degree wife" after all.