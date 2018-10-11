Meghan Markle's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson has now married his longtime girlfriend, Tracey Kurland, who has a net worth of $200 million.

Trevor married Tracey, a nutritionist, in Southern California on Sunday. The couple had a low-key ceremony with all their close friends and family, reports Daily Mail UK. The couple exchanged their vows at a private home in Hidden Hills on Sunday. It's the same area where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reside.

The wedding took place in a hush-hush manner as only a few photos surfaced on the internet. In his private Instagram account, he posted a picture of them and captioned, "Luckiest guy I know. Get ready to party!"

Tracey's father, Stanford Kurland is worth around $200 millon, according to Daily Mail. Stanford was a successful mortgage lender who sold off his stocks in 2006. The company went down after two years, however, Stanford set up another mortgage lender known as PennyMac and became the CEO by 2016.

For the wedding, Trevor chose to wear a grey-blue suit paired with a light pink shirt underneath. Tracey wore a beautiful calf-length, off shoulder dress. The brunette left her wavy hair open ombre style.

Trevor got engaged in June at California's Napa Valley, just two weeks after Meghan got married to Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex.

Looking back, Meghan and Trevor were married in 2011 in a beachfront at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios. Their wedding was also a small ceremony with close friends and family. According to Daily Mail, the guests at the wedding partied for four days enjoying the local rum and beer.

The couple filed for divorce in 2013 due to "irreconcilable differences."

Meghan is currently prepping for her upcoming tour with Harry as a part of their royal duties.