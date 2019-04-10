Meghan Markle is expected to give birth this month and as such is on maternity leave. But it seems that even after the baby is born, the Duchess of Sussex won't be leaving the house, or rather not be seen in public for a while.

This is a normal behavior for any new mother, but when you're the Duchess of Sussex, there is always speculation.

Childbirth expert Katharine Graves has taught midwives who work at the private Lindo maternity wing, where both Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton had their children. But Meghan Markle may be giving the Lindo wing a wide berth.

Katherine explained why Meghan has been staying out of the media spotlight as her body prepares to give birth. She told Express.co.uk: "Towards the end of the third trimester, a mum's natural instinct is to slow down... Her body needs to produce as much Oxytocin as possible."

Oxytocin is described by the medical dictionary as a hypothalamic hormone stored in and released from the posterior pituitary; it may also be prepared synthetically or obtained from the posterior pituitary of domestic animals. An Injection of oxytocin may be used to induce labor or strengthen uterine contractions during labor, to contract uterine muscle after delivery of the placenta, and to control postpartum hemorrhage.

She said Meghan will want to stay home with Prince Harry and steer clear of stressful activities in the days before her due date.

The popular perception is that Meghan Markle should be allowed to do what is best for her and the baby. New mothers can go through a series of changes, both physically and emotionally, and if Meghan doesn't take time to recover, Royal observers may have to worry about her possible postpartum depression.