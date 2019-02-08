The equation between Meghan Markle and her father Thomas Markle has been in the news for quite some time. Recently, Meghan's unnamed friends came out defending the Duchess against false claims made by her own family members.

The group of five women, who are close friends of Meghan, spoke to People, confessing that they wanted to stand against "the global bullying we are seeing and speak the truth about our friend," according to the report. "It's wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they're pregnant," a long-time friend and a former co-star of the Duchess of Sussex added.

The popular belief that Meghan did not get in touch with her father has been debunked by the friends. Her friends have claimed that Meghan tried her level best to make arrangements for her father to come to the wedding, but he never turned up. "(Thomas Markle) never called, he's never texted. It's super painful because Meg was always so dutiful. I think she will always feel genuinely devastated by what he's done," one of her friends told People. It has also been alleged that, despite sending a car to pick him up, he did not come to the wedding deliberately. Apparently, he has been responsible for cutting all ties with his own daughter.

But, now Thomas Markle has responded to all these claims and revealed that they are all false. A close friend of Thomas has confirmed to TMZ that all those claims are "bull sh***t."

TMZ has learned that Meghan's dad has been in touch with his daughter and that he has been constantly texting and calling her before marriage. But the whole equation changed after the marriage because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex totally stopped communicating with him. Thomas has tried his best and has been trying to get in touch with her, by repeatedly texting her, but to no avail. TMZ has concluded that Meghan has not got in touch with him at all and that it is Meghan who has been at fault here.