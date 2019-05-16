Meghan Markle would do well to mend fences after the birth of baby Archie. But it looks like the Duchess of Sussex got proactive on that front prior to the birth of her baby.

Apparently, Meghan issued a heartwarming apology to her school friends after being forced to turn down an invitation to her high school reunion. Reportedly less than 24 hours after the event was due to take place, she gave birth to her and Prince Harry's first son Archie. Meghan Markle had been invited to attend the all-girls Catholic school event, which marked 20 years since they graduated. But as she was due to give birth and unable to take part, she instead sent a letter of apology to the school.

According to the MailOnline, the envelope was marked 'Kensington Palace' and addressed to the reunion class of 1999.

An old school friend said: "Everyone was disappointed that they did not get to catch up with Meghan given everything that has happened to her....But the whole group was super excited about her giving birth to the first British-American prince, it was all anyone talked about."

It was unlikely that Meghan would have been able to attend the event even if she hadn't gone into labour as she was on maternity leave. But if anyone breaks rules to connect with old friends it would be Meghan Markle. After the birth of baby Archie, the school celebrated Meghan and Prince Harry by posting a note to the happy couple. It read: "The school community extends best wishes of happiness to the Royal Family on this joyous event!"

Meghan Markle may have become one of the most successful and prominent alumni of the school. And as such an appearance from the Royal would have been a big deal for the event.