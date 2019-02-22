Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who is known for her progressive nature, has found herself in the whirlpool of criticism again by doing this, which goes against Royal tradition and Queen Elizabeth.

The Royals do not have the baby shower ceremony, unlike the American, which is quite popular there. The Duchess of Sussex was expected to do the same because she is married to a royal prince and is living in London.

By defying the tradition, Meghan Markle flew all the way to New York and celebrated her baby shower with some of her close friends. Among her friends, there was Amal Clooney, Gayle King, Jessica Mulroney, Abigail Spencer, Misha Nonoo, and Serena Williams. And as was reported by Channel 7 entertainment reporter Peter Ford, this step was not quite appreciated.

"There may be some tone of disapproval about this – because there are reports going around that the Royal Family don't approve of baby showers and she is defying them by going to New York and spending time with her close friends in New York," Ford said. He further said, "There is a dispute about whether the Royal Family do disapprove of baby showers or not, this may be just more of a social visit just to get away for a few days from royal duties."

Ford hoped that the ceremony would be a calm and pleasant one, since the Duchess has been receiving a lot of flak, both from the paparazzi as well as her family. As per sources, this baby shower was a chance for Markle to catch up with her friends before she gives birth. The reunion was supposed to make her feel relaxed so that she could fly home feeling refreshed.

"A lavish baby shower would be seen as highly inappropriate... there's nothing they can't go out and buy themselves," said royal expert, Victoria Arbiter. She pointed out how the ceremony is unnecessary as there is nothing that the family cannot buy without the celebration.

She also added that the gifts that have been given to the baby will have to be "respectfully returned", adding to which that shower would come with its own set of challenges because it would be a clear show off of their "wealth."