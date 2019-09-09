Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking a royal tour of Southern Africa later this month along with their son Archie. While it is expected that the Duchess of Sussex will be speaking about several causes, including women's rights, she has been warned not to preach the people.
Professor Amanda Gouws of Stellenbosch University encouraged Markle to speak up for women, but also added that she must not "lecture us about what we are doing wrong".
"This is a very appropriate moment because we had our women's parliament yesterday with women MPs and civil society looking at the issue of gender-based violence. South Africa has the highest incidence of rape in the world," Gouws said, according to Express UK.
"It would be helpful for her to become involved but it has to be done with care and sensitivity," the professor warned. "One way to really upset South Africans is when the 'global north' comes to lecture us about what we are doing wrong and how much better it could be if we were more like them."
"She has to link the problem to the global condition and if she does this, it could be a very helpful way of raising the subject of very high levels of gender-based violence which the women of South Africa have to live with day by day," added Gouws.
Meanwhile, local activist Fatima Shabodien of the Faith Foundation welcomed Meghan's thoughts but warned: "She should first talk to local people and local groups about what they think... Of course her attention can help, there is a lot of interest in what she says and thinks."
"But she can't come here and just give her opinions off the cuff. People resent that sort of cultural colonialism. She should consult with people who live these experiences, in private if that's necessary... We welcome her if she approaches us respectfully, but we don't want to be told what to do by anyone," Shabodien added.
Markle and Prince Harry's royal tour will begin from Monday, September 23, and go on till Wednesday, October 2. The announcement on the duchess' official social media account also hinted that their child Archie would also be joining them.
"This will be their first official tour as a family!" the statement read. While the royal couple will be travelling to South Africa together, Prince Harry will fulfil appearances solo in Malawi and Angola.