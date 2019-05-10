Meghan Markle and Prince Hary announced the name of their baby boy on Instagram. They said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. But even after giving birth, Meghan Markle, the Duchess can't seem to catch a break as she is being criticised for her secrecy.

The criticism comes from radio host Kait Borsay who warned Meghan that she was in for a "rude wake up call." The talkRADIO host said: "Part of me wishes that Meghan said something honest to us as women, and said 'oh my God it was horrendous, I'm totally glad I have a baby now but I have never, ever been in that much pain in my life'. We would relate to her."

Earlier in the programme, Ms. Borsay remarked: "'Parenting is amazing' says Harry, well you have had two days at it. Calm down because it doesn't stay amazing the whole way through....It's generally amazing but we all know there are times when it is most definitely not amazing."

Though we have to say, that everybody is entitled to their privacy, especially when it comes to their pregnancy and especially when you're the Duchess of Sussex. Not every edetail of her life should be open for public dissection even if Meghan Markle is a public figure and transparency is expected from the Royal Family. This is not to say that Meghan won't share her experience with the public at a later date. Even if she chooses not to do so, it's entirely her choice.