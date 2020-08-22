They say, sometimes one less of opinion can do good. Does this rule imply to the Royals as well? Considering the fact that royals are advised to not give political opinions, Meghan Markle, the Suit actress and wife of Prince Harry, just broke the British royal protocol at a democratic party by calling for 'change' in the upcoming US election 2020.

What did Meghan say that evoked ire?

Meghan's comments during a virtual "voter registration couch party" hint at orchestrating against Trump. The party was organized by When We All Vote, an outreach group co-chaired by former first lady Michelle Obama, and many others to increase people's participation at the polls, given the COVID-19 times and rising fears around the pandemic.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, joined our #CouchParty with @samanthabarry, @ValerieJarrett, @YNB, @djdiamondkuts, and @angiemartinez for an inspiring night of strong women ✨? pic.twitter.com/p2h7sWcJrB — When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) August 21, 2020

She said, "We all know what's at stake this year. I know it, I think all of you certainly know it. You're just as mobilized and energized to the change that we all need and deserve."

"We vote to honor those who came before us and to protect those who will come after us –– because that's what community is all about and that's specifically what this election is all about. This fight is worth fighting and we all need to be out there mobilising to have our voices heard. If you aren't part of the solution, you're part of the problem. If you are complacent, you are complicit."

As a member of the British Royal family with a title of Duchess ,Meghan Markle should not be getting embroiled in politics. She knows full well when serving the Queen with QCT and her patronages she has to be non political. There will be consequences come the 12 month review. — LouLou LA (@LouLouLa10) August 22, 2020

Should Meghan interfere in the US elections 2020?

Leaving her royal association behind, is Meghan now looking at entering into politics? Why is she intervening by voicing out her opinions against the Trump administration? Netizens have raised concerns and questions.

Snooty, #racist Brits and people who have always resented #MeghanMarkle for having the nerve to be a strong independent black woman who married a Prince are demanding she be stripped of all titles for the same reason. No wonder they left. — NormallyCivilizedDawn (@RockyMtnCivil) August 22, 2020

Many more anti-Meghan statements have been spreading like wildfire on Twitter, the Good Morning Britain host, Piers Morgan demanded that "The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can't remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way." He further added, "Last time I checked she's still calling herself the Duchess of Sussex".