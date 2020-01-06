Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family after enjoying a successful career in Hollywood. HSe has experience with being a Hollywood celebrity, which made her more suited than most to deal with the scrutiny that members of the Royal Family were usually subject to.

However, the Duchess of Sussex is "blurring the line" between being a member of the Royal Family and a celebrity, one PR expert claimed. Meghan joined the Royal Family on May 19, 2018, when she married Prince Harry. After becoming Duchess of Sussex, Meghan retained her friendships and connection with the fashion and showbiz worlds - making less obvious the difference between a royal and a celebrity, according to a PR expert.

Alex Jones, Head of PR at Hallam, told Express.co.uk: "Meghan is blurring the line between being a celebrity and a member of the family.....For Meghan the celebrity, any connection with fashion designers isn't damaging, as people associate her with her high-fashion and style."

Meghan Markle apparently still continues to have a soft spot for her life in the United States. Most recently, she chose to celebrate Christmas away from the Royal Family. Instead, she spent it with her mother. It is no secret that Meghan has had a rough go of navigating Royal life, and it seems that she keeps running back to the States for a semblance of support. She is currently using a PR team that was used by Harvey Weinstein, so it is safe to say that the PR firm is big in Hollywood. Her friends used images of her to promote their business but were advised against it by the Palace.

This consideration was made after a friend of the Duchess of Sussex, designer Jennifer Meyer, was reportedly told by Buckingham Palace to stop using images of Meghan to promote her jewellery.

Reportedly, Ms. Meyer, a friend of Meghan Markle and founder and CEO of her namesake company, published on her Instagram page over the past months some pictures of Meghan, taken during official engagements, wearing her jewels. The pictures have been deleted.

These are only a few of the instances where Meghan can be seen choosing her Hollywood celebrity over her responsibilities as a Royal.