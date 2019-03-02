Okay, so Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will no be conforming to gender stereotypes?

This apparent decision may cause fans as well as the general public to be outraged. Apparently, the Royal baby will be raised as gender fluid. Gender fluidity is still quite a divisive topic and for the Royal couple make such a decision regarding their baby will surely be met with a lot of resistance.

Meghan Markle is due in just weeks, and Vanity Fair reports that she and Prince Harry have decided to raise their baby without labels and with a more "fluid approach to gender." Apparently, the Royal Palace has declined to comment on this apparent controversial decision. This decision comes on the heels of reports that claimed that Meghan Markle is having a baby boy.

"Meghan has been talking to some of her friends about the birth and how she and Harry plan to raise their baby. Her exact word was fluid," a source told the magazine's royal reporter Katie Nicholl. "She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender and they won't be imposing any stereotypes."

This decision could explain the neutral grey colour scheme that Meghan had apparently chosen for her baby's nursery.

Meghan Markle has apparently been rubbing the Royal Palace the wrong way with her controversial behaviour, right from her conduct in Morocco to her baby shower in New York And not to forget her family drama that keeps dragging her name back into the media circus. All these things might be accumulating against Meghan Markle. The Queen and the Palace have kept silent when it comes to Meghan Markle but we have to say that it doesn't seem like they will stay silent for long.