It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry weren't joking when they said they would split their time between the United States and the UK. However, their recent decisions indicate that the Royal couple might choose to live anywhere but the UK.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly preparing to speed up their departure from the Royal Family and UK, and are already looking to move into a second property in North America.

The pair have spent the past month in their £10million Vancouver mansion, but now, according to reports, they want to extend their time in North America. They are also reportedly looking at buying a house on the West Coast of the US, in LA.

Meghan and Harry recently announced their resignation from "senior" Royal duties. Part of their decision was based on a desire for financial independence. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex even announced that they would be paying back the exorbitant cost of renovating Frogmore Cottage. However, the Royal couple has not revealed any earning plans of their own post exit. But their extravagant lifestyle continues to be funded.

So, by the looks of it, this resignation seems symbolic at best. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may end up enjoying the best of both worlds, all the perks of being a Royal with none of the responsibility.

Now, a source close to the couple has revealed to People Magazine their intentions going into the future. They said: "They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in LA too. They'll likely have houses in both places."

The source also went on to say: "They are enjoying living a quiet life. They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks.....They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could very well end up buying a house in the United States, but as to to the question: How are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning to earn their own money? We'll just have to wait and see.