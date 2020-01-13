It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's abdication is causing quite a few headaches for Canada. Reportedly, a row has broken out in Canada over the potential cost of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security should they move to the commonwealth nation, with some angry that taxpayers could end up footing the bill.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the announcement recently that they would be resigning as "senior" Royals. They added that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States. It looks like the Royal couple has their eye on Canada as a likely second base.

However, if the couple move to Canada it could start a row over who pays for the couple's expensive security. The Governor General, who represents the Queen in Canada, is protected by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and there is speculation the same could be required for Meghan and Harry. This could be the case even if the couple continues to have a British royal protection squad.

Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph Aaron Wudrick, director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, raised concerns about the cost.

He said: "I thought it was very interesting when they used the term 'financial independence.....The details remain to be seen. There's always going to be a cost and the public deserve some prudence....I don't think it's reasonable to expect us to pay for everything the way we do for a royal visit."

He added that If they're going to make Canada a second home, a good step in the right direction would be to pay for at least part of it, and not rely on taxpayers to fund their entire lifestyle. Apparently, Meghan lived in Toronto, Canada, for several years during the filming of US legal drama Suits.

Well, it looks like Meghan and Harry didn't think about the logistical and economic nightmare their move could mean for other countries. Or perhaps, when they mentioned "independent", they meant as long as the Royal Palace paves their way. Either way, we'll just have to wait and see how Meghan and Harry adjust to not being "senior" Royals.