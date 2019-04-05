As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enter the domain of social media with their own official Instagram account, Kensington Palace decided to do away with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their own account.

The Kensington Palace account now belongs to Prince Williams and Kate Middleton. Even the profile picture of the account has been updated to one of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their family. The previous picture had both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Cambridge, from a charity event in February 2018.

Now the bio of the Kensington Palace Instagram account reads: "The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, based at Kensington Palace." The profile picture also marks a debut for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the world of social media.

On the other hand, after setting up their profile picture the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already garnered more than three million followers. Notably, the account has been followed by celebrities including, Blake Lively, Gwyneth Paltrow and David Beckham. Priyanka Chopra has also followed the account.

Though Meghan previously had an Insta account, that had to be deleted because of royal protocols. Meghan and Harry's first message on their page said, "Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal."

After the first post, a host of celebrities and fans dropped in to congratulate the couple. "Welcome to Instagram! I am looking forward to hearing positive stories as you work with various charities, foundations and travel of course!" a fan's comment read.

Priyanka Chopra too congratulated the couple on their debut post. Looks like, there is no feud between the two, after all.