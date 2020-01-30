Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may find that being "financially independent" may be harder than it seems. It was reported that Meghan Markle was eyeing an extravagant expensive mansion in Canada as their new abode.

However, their funds from Prince Charles after their royal exit would not cover the cost of the multi-million pound property they are currently staying in. It is unclear exactly how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's finances will be worked out, as the final deal after their exit is still being negotiated.

Reportedly, as working royals, Harry and Meghan's finances largely came from the Prince of Wales' Duchy of Cornwall finances. In their Sussex Royal website, the Duke and Duchess stated that 95 percent of their income came from the Duchy. 5 percent came from the Sovereign Grant, the funds which are used to finance royal households and the working royals' public duties, which the Duke and Duchess are no longer going to receive.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harrey announced their exit from "senior" Royal roles recently. Their decision was motivated in part for their desire to achieve "financial independence." However, the Royal couple has yet to present any concrete plans to do so, other than piggy back on their status as Royals.

It is not clear at the moment whether the Sussexes' funding, which is due to kick in under their exit arrangements this Spring, will come directly from the Duchy of Cornwall or Charles' private income. And it looks like Prince Chares may end up footing the bill for their Canadian mansion after all. This expenditure comes in light of the announcement that the Royal couple will be paying back the money spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage.