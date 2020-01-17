Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be taking some time apart from each other after resigning from their "senior" roles in the Royal family.

Apparently, Prince Harry will not be flying out to Canada anytime soon to see his wife Meghan Markle and baby Archie, as he broke cover for the first time since the shocking announcement that he will be stepping down as a senior royal.

He is reportedly to stay in the UK to hold further talks about his and Meghan's role within the royal family, but Buckingham Palace is yet to release any further updates since the Queen's personal statement on Monday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a bit of a rough go lately, as the Royal couple has been criticised for their behaviour and has lost favour with the British public and press.

Meghan and Harry had taken a break over the holidays in a bid to take stock, but they surprised the world with their shock decision. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States, but it looks like the Royal couple might not be together for all of it.

Sources have said that Prince Harry wanted the opportunity to get his side across before the future of the Sussexes was decided by the family at the Sandringham Summit this week. Prince Harry arrived more than two hours before the crisis talks began, as he planned to let her know his feelings in an emotional heart to heart.

The Royal exit may already be taking its toll on the couple Sussex. As of now, the Royal couple hasn't announced any concrete plans to assert their financial independence. We'll just have to wait and see.