Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world by announcing that they are stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced after "many months of reflection and internal discussions" they would be stepping back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family.

The announcement comes after Meghan and Harry in a candid interview after their royal tour of Africa revealed they were struggling in the royal spotlight. Meghan and Harry took a six-week break and have only just returned to the UK after spending time in Canada with the Duchess's mother Doria Ragland and close friend and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer. In their announcement, Meghan and Harry revealed they intend to split their time between the UK and North America.

They will still support the Queen but will "work to become financially independent." It is no secret that Meghan Markle has been trying to carve her own path as a Royal, she has noit been shy about fighting for her privacy as well as her independence, even though she has trod on a few toes while doing so.

This announcement may finally be the culmination of that decision. Meghan Markle wants to be a Royal in her own right away from the scrutiny of the Royal Palace it seems. And it certainly looks like she is taking steps towards becoming successful in that regard.

Meghan and Harry also revealed they hoped the change would allow their son Archie to be provided with space while maintaining an "appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born."

Meghan Markle and Harry announced on Instagram: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

We hope that the couple Sussex know what they are doing. We wish them well. You can check out the post here: