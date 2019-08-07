Meghan Markle just got done celebrating her 38th birthday. It was seemingly a much smaller affair than her baby shower in New York.

All the recent criticism must be getting to the Duchess of Sussex. And she may finally be paying attention, which is a step forward. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been criticised in recent months, notably with the way they have handled details surrounding the birth of their first-born child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan Markle reportedly also faced scrutiny after she guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue, with some royal commentators suggesting Meghan was moving too close to the political sphere. Speaking to Express.co.uk, royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams admitted Meghan and Prince Harry have made "mistakes", but have the "vast majority" of support from the press and British public.

Meghan Markle may be trying to make her mark as an individual a little too fast. Trying to be her own kind of Royal, if she were to pace herself and be a team player for once, she could perhaps go a long way. Especially with the Royal Family on her side.

The expert went on to say that he thought it was important that they appreciate that the vast majority of the press, except for a few columnists and vile trolling online, and also that the vast majority of the British public wish them well. When it comes to the causes they intend to aspire, the couple is tremendously important today, especially for the young and for those with a contemporary outlook.

That may all be true, but Meghan and Harry need to make an effort to connect with the press and the public, instead of trying to shut them out like they have been doing recently. You can check out the video here: