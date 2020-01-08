Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been on a break, trying to figure out their next move. Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering postponing baby number two, after a year that contained a heavy work load for the royal couple.

In an interview with OK! magazine, Omid Scobie, BAZAAR.com's royal editor at large, said that the while the Sussex's have engagements, having another baby is simply not a 'priority' for the couple. Instead, a new addition to the royal household in the near future will be nothing but a "wonderful surprise."

It is no secret that Meghan Markle has had a tough time navigating the intricacies and traditions of Royal life. The couple Sussex has been criticised a lot lately for their recent behaviour. The criticism had also prompted the Royal couple to hire a PR firm that used to work with the likes of Harvey Weinstein.

In a recent ITV documentary, Meghan admitted to feeling vulnerable at times being in the public eye. Mr. Scobie further alluded to this ongoing personal struggle for Meghan by suggesting that delaying a royal baby is to "safeguard her mental health." However, Meghan and Harry seem to have spent their holidays and their time away quite lavishly. Reportedly, the couple enjoyed a luxury Canadian holiday over Christmas, by renting a $14.1 million mansion just for the two of them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have to take a serious look at their future as Royals and what they need to do to win back public favour as well as the favour of the press. Though it looks like they may finally be getting their priorities straight. The extravagant celebrations notwithstanding.