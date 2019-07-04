Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to keep the identity of baby Archie's godparents private. The same was revealed by the Buckingham Palace in an official statement. "The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private," the statement reads.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton," Buckingham Palace said in the statement. "Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday 6th July." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished to keep an intimate and peaceful setting and hence they chose the private chapel at Windsor Castle.

A royal source told People that, "wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty."25 close family members and friends are reported to attend the christening. On the same, the source further added, "This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world." The private chapel is considered to be a deeply personal spot in the Windsor castle for the Royals. Going down the history lane, we learn that the room was originally created for Queen Victoria between 1840 and 1847. However, it was destroyed by a tragic Windsor fire in 1992. It was later rebuilt with modern details in 1994.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding did take place at the larger St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle. Interestingly, Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child, Prince Louis was christened at the Chapel Royal in St. James Palace in July! We are curious to know what Meghan Markle will don for the event as it is her first royal baby's christening.

So far Prince Harry has been making several appearances since the birth of his first born, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, including a trip to the Netherlands, Rome and more. Meghan Markle, on the other hand, has been keeping a good distance from the limelight as she is focussing on the new phase in her life, motherhood.