Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made no secret of the fact that they want to carve their won path much to the annoyance of the Royal Family. Even the Queen herself is not a big fan of the changes that seem to be coming in Meghan Markle's wake.

Apparently, another thing the couple Sussex will be rejecting is the birth method preferred by Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Reportedly Meghan Markle is expected to give birth towards the end of the month but the Duchess and Duke of Sussex may choose not to have a "big presentation" after the baby is born, an expert has claimed. Apparently, the Duke of Cambridge followed recent tradition by giving birth a the Lindo wing and posing on the steps outside the hospital afterwards. But, Emily Nash, a royal expert claimed Meghan and Prince Harry could opt for a "home birth."

She told Channel 5 News: "We're not necessarily going to have this big presentation on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

"There's nothing to stop Harry and Meghan even opting for a home birth if that's what they choose.

"They certainly will have the medical care that they need on their doorstep.

"And we're all waiting to find out that important detail.

Now, there could be many reasons for opting for a home birth, one of which could be the fact that if Meghan were to choose to give birth in a hospital, she would be treated as a geriatric. Which maybe standard practice when a Royal is involved, but Meghan may take it as an insult.