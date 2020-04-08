Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be making moves after their departure from Royal life. Reportedly, the couple Sussex have announced they are launching a new charitable foundation named Archewell.

The couple said they 'look forward' to getting started with the foundation, which will replace their Sussex Royal brand.

Couple begins charity works

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sure seem to have a lot of confidence in themselves. It will be interesting to see what the couple does with their new civilian identities and brand, removed from the shadow of the Royal palace.

Apparently, the pair also have plans to include their own charity as well as a website, as part of their new venture.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be carving their own path as they hoped to do after resigning from their "senior" Royal roles earlier. They may be civilians but they are still celebrities, so it won't be much of a change as their fans will still support them.

However, it will be interesting to see how they proceed with their new ventures without the support of the Royal family.

Harry and Meghan also revealed the Greek word in the project Arche – meaning source of action – was the inspiration behind the name of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Details about Meghan and Harry's new organisation have been delayed and are still under wraps because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple said an announcement will be made 'when the time is right'.

The Telegraph has previously reported that paperwork regarding their new brand was filed in the United States last month and the couple are considering how to create their own charity and volunteering services.

Meghan and Harry seem to be moving full steam ahead with their plans. We hope they find success.