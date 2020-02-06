Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 's move to Canada may not be going as smoothly as expected but it seems a major weight has been lifted from their shoulders nonetheless. According to a friend of the Royal couple who spoke to People.

Reportedly, the friend stated that their "decision [to leave] had been weighing on them for a long time, and they are relieved to have it done." The royal couple decided to take a step back from senior royal duties, in a shock announcement last month.

After talks with Queen Elizabeth II, the couple are not allowed to use their His/Her Royal Highness titles anymore. The couple had allegedly negotiated "almost everything they asked for".

While concerning the loss of the titles, the insider: "Harry doesn't care about the titles. "It doesn't interest him; it never has." As for Meghan, the source said to People: "She's keeping a low profile while things settle down.

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting everything they asked for. Their resignation from Royal duties has been going swimmingly. They had announced that they would be leaving the UK, opting to split their time between the United States and the UK.

Meghan and Harry had chosen Canada as their base of operations. The family are currently staying in a $14million mansion in Canada. The source continued: "They both love to be outside and have been loving it there.

This decision comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would be paying back the exorbitant cost of renovating Frogmore Cottage. The Royal couple have yet to announce any plans on how they intend to pursue their so-called financial independence, as things stand it looks like the Royal Palace is till footing the bill for their multi-million dollar lifestyle.