Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are one of the most influential figures in the world, there is no denying that. However, it looks like the couple Sussex may very well be on their way to being the power couple of 2020. Meghan Markle will need to establish specific elements in her relationship with husband Harry in 2020 in order to achieve "power couple" status, suggests royal astrologer Debbie Frank.

The Duchess of Sussex's astrological chart falls on the "marriage angle" suggesting that she needs to affirm a working relationship with Harry, "as Saturn is urging her to work in tandem with her husband to establish a serious team". In April, Jupiter should encourage the couple to "take great strides" and become a "power couple" the royal astrologer claims. Ms. Frank states that the couple should expand and become magnetic rather than, "attempting to fit into the royal structure."

She told The Sun: "If channelled the right way, they make a dream team, with magnetic impact on others."

Well, Ms. Frank's observations may have to be taken with a pinch of salt as both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't exactly been enjoying public favour lately. The Royal couple took a break from the spotlight and decided to celebrate the holidays in the United States away from the Royal Family.

It would behoove them to use their time away to figure out ways to rehabilitate their image with the British public and the British press before they can aim truly aim to be a power couple in 2020. But we have to say it might not be much of a feat for them if only they manage to clean up their act.