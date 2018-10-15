Its official! Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is pregnant! It was confirmed by the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace after it posted that Harry and Meghan are happy to announce the good news on the first day of their Royal tour.

Sparking pregnancy rumours, Meghan and Harry had announced on October 15 that they were expecting a baby by spring 2019.

The statement read, "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The news about Meghan's pregnancy comes just five months after she tied the knot with Harry in a beautiful royal ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Since the two got married, news about the former Suits actress being pregnant has made quite a few headlines. Meghan, 37, had been under heavy media scrutiny to see if she was showing a baby bump.

The royal couple will continue their tour but keeping in mind Meghan's comfort and health. The first destination of the tour is Australia where the couple is scheduled to watch the Invictus Games, and visit the rural Flying Doctor service.

Harry and Meghan will complete their 76 engagements around the world and will be back to London by November 1.