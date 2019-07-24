Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may have some things to work out in their relationship and as an extension Kate's family might be aloof with Meghan as well.

Pippa Middleton has a "hands-off" relationship with Meghan Markle according to a royal insider and is instead prioritising her relationship with her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge. Reportedly, Kate, Meghan and Pippa made a joint appearance at Wimbledon this year, where the three women were seen chatting and laughing together whilst enjoying the world-class tennis. Now, the public appearance may have been a show for the cameras for all we know. There have been reports of an alleged feud brewing between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. The splitting of the Royal household was another indication that Kate and Meghan did not see eye to eye.

Duncan Larcombe told The Sun that while Duchess Meghan, and Pippa, have many superficial commonalities, one thing they didn't share was their ardor for Prince Harry.

"After the royal wedding [of William and Kate], there was a discussion there was something romantic between Harry and Pippa, which was incorrect," Larcombe said. "But it's quite funny to think that Harry is now married to somebody who is quite similar in temperament, personality and bubbliness to Pippa.

Pippa's loyaty to Kate should be a given, since Kate Middleton is Pippa's sister after all. However, it doesn't seem like Pippa is a big part of the alleged Kate and Meghan feud. And even if she was, it is pretty clear whose side she is one. Even if public appearances might try to fool the public. We sure hope that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton bury the hatchet soon.