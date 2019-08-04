Meghan Markle has been criticised a lot, ever since she joined the Royal Family last year. And her recent behavior hasn't won her any fans either.

But it looks like the Duchess of Sussex is finally ready to make amends. Reportedly, Meghan Markle will try to make amends for the "PR disaster" created by her lavish baby shower in New York by having a low-key birthday party, a source has claimed.

We have to say, that isn't much of an amends, but at least it's a start. Meghan Markle was heavily criticized for her lavish baby shower held in New York. Reportedly, the Duchess used George and Amal Clooney's private jet to celebrate the arrival of her baby with fifteen of her closest friends at Manhattan's most expensive hotel. After the scrutiny her baby shower received, it looks like Meghan is choosing to go low-key for her birthday celebrations. So now she is likely to avoid partying with her A-lister friends and have just a small birthday party with her close relatives to avoid any trouble, according to an insider.

They told The Sun: "Frogmore Cottage will host a celebration for Meghan's birthday.....The Clooneys clan will be in Villa Oleandra on Lake Como and the Sussexes will not want to be seen enjoying more of their lavish hospitality after the PR disaster backlash post the US baby shower."

Meghan Markle has been facing a lot of criticism lately, her behavior at Wimbledon, the expenditure on Frogmore Cottage and more recently, the absurd rules her neighbours at Frogmore will have to follow. Though Meghan and Harry did try to distance themselves from that snafu. At least Meghan is making an effort to be less grandiose in her celebrations.