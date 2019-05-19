Meghan Markle may be the Duchess of Sussex, but she still knows how to make the occasional phone call. But being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan might be surprised by the effect her simple gesture may have on people.

Reportedly Meghan Markle made New York-based charity worker Jennifer Grove and her parents "break down in tears" after she phoned her as part of her baby shower planning, Ms. Grove herself revealed. Meghan Markle had to face a lot of criticism over the baby shower, as it was deemed too lavish.

"Speaking to CBS News to discuss details about the baby shower, New York charity worker Jennifer Grove admitted Meghan reduced her to tears after she phoned her organisation "Repeat Roses" to donate flower bouquets the former actress planned her guests to produce.

A phone call from a Royal would be a shocking event for anyone, but it is all the more special when the phone call is part of a very sweet gesture. Speaking to broadcaster Gayle King, who also attended the event at New York's lush The Mark Hotel, Ms. Grove remembered the conversation and said: "'Hi, Jennifer, this is Meghan Markle."

We have to say, Meghan would not need further introduction and it looks like Ms. Grove agreed, "I recognised her voice because I was a fan of Suits. So I just knew that voice and it took me a few seconds but then I was like, 'this is the Duchess of Sussex'."

She continued: "I thought, 'here's somebody who has all the access in the world and she has taken the time to pick up the phone and personally call me.'

"I called my parents and we all broke down in tears. "

Meghan Markle was not born a Royal, so these little gestures may be commonplace for her even after joining the Royal Family, and it looks like Meghan Markle is not letting Royalty change her. You can check out the video here: