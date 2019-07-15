The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge may have finally buried the hatchet. Or at least appeared to do so, as both Royal made an appearance at Wimbledon.

They were both all smiles as they attended the public event. Given the PR opportunity of Wimbledon, we may have to take the jovial appearance with a pinch of salt. Though Kate and Meghan looked friendly for the cameras, the truth could be anything but. However, body language expert seems to have made a different observation.

Speaking to The Sun, Ms. James said: "Sitting Meghan in between Kate and Pippa looks like a very active attempt to both host her and include her in a way that hasn't quite occurred since she married Harry."

She claimed the two mothers seemed remarkably at ease and friendly with each other as they watched Belgian Simona Halep defeat Serena Williams, a friend of Meghan's.

The smiles could be a stunt to appease Royal fans and observers that all is fine with the Royal household as rumours of an alleged feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been going on for quite a while. The splitting of the Royal household only added to the speculation that things were not right between Kate and Meghan.

"At times they, and Pippa, looked like three sisters sitting together. There were long bouts of mirrored body language between them and lots of eye contact," said Ms. James. She added that it was Meghan who appeared to be cracking jokes to make the trio laugh. We hope that this appearance is all that it seems and the apparent animosity between the two Royals has been put to rest. We have to say, it is nice to see Meghan and Kate bonding. You can check out the video here: