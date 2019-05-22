It looks like the alleged feud between the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge has gotten so out of hand that senior Royals are being bothered by it.

The Royal household may need to get their members in line. Reportedly William and Kate and Harry and Meghan have fuelled months-long talk of a feud after engaging in what looks increasingly like a game of one-upmanship.

An example of this kind of behavior came when the couple Cambridge took their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to see Kate's new garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. After the visit, they released charming pictures of the children enjoying Kate's creation at the show, of which she is intensely proud. But coincidentally or maybe not, just hours before Kate's event, new parents Harry and Meghan released previously unseen photos of their wedding celebrations.

Now we have to say that this little game of one-upmanship is wholly welcomed by fans and observers of the Royal Family. Any glimpse into the Royal Family is a win for fans, the motives behind it however may not be a concern to them, but it sure should be for the Royal Family.

This sort of behavior may seem harmless at first glance but the people involved are not no-name citizens but members of the Royal Family. This showmanship could lead to further rifts between the couples Cambridge and Sussex, especially after the birth of baby Archie seems to have taken the spotlight off of Kate and William. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are residing at Frogmore Cottage in a bid to give baby Archie a modicum of a normal life, but the Royal couple's actions, especially when it comes to Kate and William seems to say otherwise. You can check out the video here: