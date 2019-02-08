Meghan Markle's recent visit to sex workers has created a lot of noise. The 'Suits' actor who decided to inspire them by writing messages on a banana but this act has not been appreciated unanimously at all.

The idea that came up spontaneously in her mind was embraced by Prince Harry and the people at the Boxing Charity Empire Fighting (the place where they were before) but the receivers of the lunch did not appreciate that gesture.

At 12:50pm today Harry and Meghan visited @One25Charity, which helps women trapped in street sex-work and those struggling with addiction and other crisis. The organisation provides mobile outreach to women five nights a week in Bristol and also at their drop-in centre. pic.twitter.com/1MCIEYLZx3 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 1, 2019

"People out here struggle to eat and sleep and she gifts us some words on a piece of fruit," complained Nikki to The Sun, one of the sex workers there who branded the whole gesture "really stupid." She further added, "She has the means to help us more than that. It's offensive, you know."

But that was not the end of it. English journalist Piers Morgan ridiculed the entire gesture and termed it as very offensive on his show. "Giving a sex worker a banana is clearly exposing them to potential mockery," he said.

But the most brutal response came from her own sister, Samantha Markle. She took down her sister in a series of tweets where she has gone on to compare her gesture to her pocket money. "Maybe when she's asking for the big spending allowance, Charles should just give her a banana with some writing on it instead of cash," she said in a tweet.

It was natural of her to raise the issue that is plaguing between Meghan and her father. "If she can say 'you are strong, you are brave, you are special' on a banana to a sex worker, she can say 'you are strong, you are wonderful, and you are special and I love you' on a banana,... to our father. Just my humble opinion."

But the silver lining on this seemingly dark cloud was that not all were full of accusations against the Duchess. One of the sex workers, who wished to remain unnamed, told the Sun that, in this cold, to receive some food and shelter does help them a lot. "I think it's great Meghan is supporting them. It is really sweet," she said.

"The messages were lovely and sensitive. I think the women who would have received them would have appreciated it. Knowing there's someone supporting them would mean a lot," the worker added.