Meghan Markle's friend may have run afoul of the Royal Family by sharing images of the Duchess online. Reportedly, Meghan Markle's friend has been ordered to take down photos of the Duchess in jewellery amid fears it could be "damaging" to the Royal Family.

Jennifer Meyer was issued with a warning surrounding the images by Buckingham Palace, the Daily Mirror reports. The photos include Meghan in jewellery from Ms Meyer. She wore the pieces throughout the year at various royal engagements.

Amongst the events were the unveiling of her first child Archie to the world and when she met Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Reports suggest there were 12 images of the Duchess of Sussex on Ms. Meyer's Instagram.

The images had links to Ms. Meyer's Jennifer Meyer Jewellery website attached to it. These have since been deleted.

A royal source claimed that Jennifer Meyer had been told to remove the images and she was also informed in no uncertain terms how damaging this could be for Meghan and the Royal Family." The Palace didn't specify how exactly could pictures of a public figure donning some jewellery cause damage to her image, but it looks like the Palace is keeping a close eye on third party use of anything Meghan related. Even if the person using it happens to be a friend of the Duchess.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying their break away from the spotlight during the holiday season, but it looks like there is no rest for the Palace when it comes to Meghan Markle and those associated with her. We hope that Ms. Meyers didn't get in too much trouble.