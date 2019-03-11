Prince Harry's speech for the WE Day celebrations has apparently highlighted his shortcomings as a public speaker. And precisely for that reason, his wife the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has decided to give him some acting lessons to boost his confidence on stage.

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle's efforts to "maximise the couple's star quality" is driving her to show him the ropes to ensure that his stage presence is strong.

According to Sunday Express, the Duke is receiving "extensive" drama classes with the Suits actress in which she is acting as his coach. The royal expert also pointed out how Prince Harry is now "much more relaxed" on stage. "Now he's confident, uses all the stage and has learned his lines so doesn't need notes," he added.

Prince Harry's We Day speech was subject to a lot of criticism. Most of the royal commentators had found the speech manipulated and stated that the Prince was talking like a hippie. Most of the criticism has been on the grounds of being "cringeworthy" and "woke."

Harry was addressing a crowd which can more or less be called a crowd of millennials and had called them as the "greatest generation of all time." This statement has been criticised quite a bit. Sun's former royal editor Duncan Larcombe described the speech as "new age nonsense".

Duncan, in an exclusive interview to Fabulous Digital, said, "The extraordinary speech he gave made me think of the first time he went to Afghanistan in 2008, and he was wearing a hat and on the back of the hat was the slogan 'we do bad things to bad people." And the transition from a "warrior Prince" to hearing him speak "stomach-churning mumbo jumbo really – described as hippie talk, and new age – it's just so far away from how I knew him."

The royal expert further illustrates how Meghan Markle's influence was clearly evident. It was evident from the fact that the speech would not have looked out of place if it was made at a fund-raising dinner in Hollywood.

"Who else could have possibly influenced Harry to say that? None of his old Etonian mates would speak in those terms, they wouldn't even recognise him in that speech, and it's very different from his military background. It's new age and right on, I believe the children are the future nonsense really," Duncan Larcombe added.