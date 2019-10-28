Meghan Markle may be reaching her tipping point. And Prince Harry may very well be reaching that point with her. Meghan Markle has been struggling to navigate Royal life ever since she joined the Royal fold.

And it looks like the Duchess of Cambridge is digging in. The couple Sussex plans to take the British press to court, which we have to say is a very foolish move on their part.

In fact, none of their interactions with the media seem to be going their way, their recent interview is a case in point.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's emotional interview this week sparked worries that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may choose to leave royal life behind – and leaving the Royal Family entirely could be on the cards, according to an expert.

Podcast Pod Save the Queen is hosted by Ann Gripper, and features Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers alongside Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer.

In an episode, the royal experts spoke about the latest developments and how the Sussex's could be laying the foundation of a more permanent royal break.

Ms. Gripper asked: "Could they quit the Royal Family?"

Mr. Palmer answered: "Well, I can see it happening."

He went on: "It's possible at the moment, I think, to look at what they said, and Meghan essentially saying they're really only existing and not enjoying life.

The couple Sussex moving out of the country is well within the realm of possibilities. Meghan Markle may very well pack her bags and leave for the United States if British shores get to be too much for her. You can check out the video here: