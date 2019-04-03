Meghan Markle has been under a lot of scrutiny ever since she joined the Royal Family. But that is the trade-off, everyone knows that living as a Royal is different from being a celebrity. Though both have similar elements.

And Meghan Markle is well-versed in being in the spotlight as a celebrity, so she already had an advantage. But it seems that the advantage of being a celebrity may be the main reason she feels trapped under the thumb of the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle could sooner or later "wonder why she agreed" to marry into the Royal family according to a Royal expert.

Appearing on the documentary, Meghan Markle: The First 100 Days, royal correspondent Helen Kirwan Taylor said: "I think, at the beginning, every event is exciting because she has never done them before. "In two years time when she is being rolled out to some godforsaken dark wet city in freezing conditions, I think she is going to wonder why she agreed to this." Royal author Duncan Larcombe called the Duchess of Sussex a "prisoner" of the royal family.

He said: "I don't think even Meghan could have really comprehended the scale of the sacrifice she was making by saying I do.

"It is basically 'I do Harry, so I don't for the rest of my life'.

"She is now sadly a prisoner inside that cocoon world."

Now, normally, we wouldn't agree with the definition of Meghan being a prisoner, but ever since she got pregnant, we have wondered If the increased scrutiny on her every move could be akin to be ing a prisoner in a cage.