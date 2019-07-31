Meghan Markle fans seem to have had just about enough of Piers Morgan it seems. Reportedly, fans of Meghan Markle and royal commentators have rushed to defend the Duchess of Sussex after outspoken ITV Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan launched yet another scathing attack on her this week.

It is no secret that Piers Morgan is not a fan of Meghan Markle, in fact he is quite the vocal critic of the Duchess. Often using his platform to berate her. But apparently, fans of Meghan Markle and royal commentators have hit out and asked whether Mr. Morgan is, himself, "obsessed" with the Duchess.

Reportedly, the former Daily Mirror editor's latest nasty jibe came after it was revealed that Meghan is guest-editing the important September issue of British Vogue this year.

Mr. Morgan was critical of the move in a ranting Daily Mail column, saying: "She constantly bleats about privacy, then edits Vogue."

But lashing out at the journalist on Australian news programme The Today Show, presenter Brett McLeod claimed Mr. Morgan was "weird" and suggested he "seek help" for his "obsession" with the Duchess.

Mr. McLeod said: "Piers Morgan's never gotten over the fact that Meghan Markle stopped returning his texts...."He used to go on about how they were best mates and then she ghosted him.....And he's now obsessed with her.....It used to be weirdly amusing, now it's just weird."

Well, hell hath no fury like Piers Morgan scorned. Morgan has made it a point to criticise the Duchess of Sussex every chance he gets, and we have to say that Meghan has been making things easier for him with her recent behavior. And by the looks of it Piers Morgan isn't going to back off and stop his criticism of Meghan Markle. We hope that the pair are able to make up soon.