Meghan Markle can't seem to get away from criticism even after exiting Royal life. Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex has been criticised after she topped the poll of Britain's most influential women.

Ahead of International Women's Day, LoveCrafts.com conducted research among five thousand people and they felt the Duchess of Sussex had earned the top spot of being the most influential woman in the UK. Those who also missed out on first place included, human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai and environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Columnist for CCN Audrey Hansen, said the latest list was "preposterous" and "built upon the very thing women have been fighting against."

She wrote: "As International Women's Day rolls around every March, I take time to honour the women who have been inspirational to me.....Meghan Markle is never on that list."

She went on to ask why Meghan would be influential. She added that Meghan's fame is built on the very thing that women have been fighting against for decades, which is a reliance on men.

Ms. Hansen claimed that Meghan got her first real break thanks to her first husband, producer Trevor Engelson. After they divorced, Meghan sparked up a relationship with celebrity chef Cory Vitiello.

The CCN columnist claimed that the owner of one of Toronto's trendiest restaurants, Vitiello was Meghan's gateway to the social elite.

That is quite an observation and it may not be too far from the truth. Meghan Markle may have had a successful career in Hollywood, but it was her relationship with Prince Harry that truly put her on the map. Meghan Markle recently resigned from her "senior" Royal role, in a bid for financial independence. It looks like Meghan Markle will have to work hard to prove herself.