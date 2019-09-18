Meghan Markle seems to have her hands full with her Royal responsibilities. But that has not stopped her from sending out feelers for alternate careers.

The Duchess of Sussex tried her hand out at guest editing an issue of Vogue, which may not have gone very well. There have also been reports that Meghan has been pursuing scripts. Her return to an acting career may be a stretch, but it looks like the Duchess is out looking for something else do besides being a Duchess.

However, reportedly, Meghan Markle will not resurrect one of her much loved former pastimes after Buckingham Palace confirmed she would not relaunch her personal blog. Meghan's now defunct blog, 'The Tig', reentered headlines after the Duchess filed a trademark on the name of her personal blog. This led many to reach the conclusion that The Tig would in time be relaunched, potentially including food and drink admissions from the perspective of a royal.

However, as a Palace source told People that Meghan has no plans to return to her once adored blog. The source said there are, "absolutely no plans to relaunch The Tig....."The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her."

We have to say, her blog will be something she will have complete control, unlike an editor for a magazine or an acting career. Reportedly, Fans were quick to point out their renewed hopes when Meghan's business manager, Andrew Meyer, recently filed documents in the United States for Meghan to keep the rights for her lifestyle site. Speculation was furthered when a website named 'Tigtots' was also trademarked. We'll just have to wait and see what Meghan Markle decides to do going forward. Whatever it is, the Duchess may have to make peace with the fact that not everyone may like it.