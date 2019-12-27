The Royal Family has a peculiar gift giving tradition during the holidays and it looks like Meghan Markle surpassed all expectations with her gift. Apparently, the Duchess of Sussex left the Queen "bursting out laughing" after she surprised Her Majesty with a shock gift on their first Christmas.

Meghan Markle did not celebrate Christmas with the Royal Family this year, choosing instead to celebrate the holidays with her mother in the United States. However, things weren't always so tense between the Queen and the Duchess.

Back in 2017, Meghan purchased a hilarious gift for Prince Harry's grandmother. The Daily Star reports that Meghan gave Her Majesty a singing hamster toy. A source said: "Meghan bought a little hamster that sings with a little rope for Her Majesty....."It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy."

She then told Meghan: "It can keep my dogs company." But the Queen's corgis soon ripped the adorable toy to pieces. Well, it lasted as long as it could. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking a break from the spotlight and have decided to spend the holidays away from the Royal Family. A move that may have garnered more criticism. The couple Sussex has been trying to rehabilitate their public image ever since coming under fire for the recent behaviour.

Hopefully, the Royal couple takes the criticism in a positive light and embraces the British public and the British media rather than treat them like the enemy. We'll just have to wait and see if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made changes for the better during their time away.