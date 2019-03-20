It was recently speculated that Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle are not on good terms. A certain cold war is taking place between the two because neither of them has been at each other's important life events.

When Meghan Markle was not spotted at Priyanka's lavish wedding in India, the gossip was that Meghan Markle gave her a cold shoulder. The rumours were at their peak but that seemed to affect neither Meghan nor Priyanka. And as for the gossip, as a source puts it, that couldn't be further from the truth.

"Priyanka and Meghan are still very close friends and they talk frequently," a source told E!News. "All the rumours that Priyanka and Meghan aren't friends anymore are totally not true," the source added.

Recently, it was found that they had been in touch with each other a lot and every now and then, Meghan keeps on sharing secrets about the royal family. And that includes about the royal feud too. The change in lifestyle that comes from being a part of the royal family has been a pretty life-changing experience for the Duchess of Sussex. Priyanka has been understanding about it.

"Meghan confides in Priyanka about the adjustments she has to make with being a royal," the insider revealed about their relationship. "Just because Priyanka didn't go to the shower, or that Meghan couldn't come to her wedding(s), doesn't mean anything about their friendship," the insider explained.

Even Priyanka later went out and voiced what she thinks about her friend when she was voted as Time's Most Influential Person. "More than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to," Priyanka had said. "People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with [Prince] Harry, will be a princess for the people."

Even Nick Jonas got Meghan's approval when the royal couple flew all the way down to London when he got engaged to the 'Quantico' actress. Looks like things are pretty easy going and fluidic between the two.