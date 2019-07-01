It looks like Meghan Markle is being put through the ringer, just like Princess Diana was. The Duchess of Sussex faces the same gruelling treatment upon entering the Royal Family as Princess Diana, with both failing to get any training on life as a royal, according to Princess Diana's former butler.

Meghan Markle will have received no training upon entering the Royal Family in 2018 when she married Prince Harry in a lavish Windsor Castle ceremony, according to royal commentator Paul Burrell. And we have to say, that might just be the case as Meghan Markle has been dubbed "Duchess Difficult" by many, including the Royal staff. What the former Hollywood star may need is proper training to become a Royal. As being a celebrity and being a Royal are not the same thing.

Reportedly Paul Burrell worked with Diana from 1987 until her death in 1997 and revealed she received very little training to prepare her for royal life. Mr. Burrell spoke to Yahoo's Royal Box. When asked what training Meghan would have received after marrying into the Royal Family, he said: "Would you believe there is no rulebook. There is no etiquette lesson. There are no advisers.....Nobody prepares people coming into the Royal Family."

Meghan Markle has already rubbed quite a few people the wrong way with her disregard for Royal rules and protocols. When asked whether Meghan will have to "tone down" her beliefs as a royal, Mr Burrell replied: "Yes, of course. What comes with maturity is a set of beliefs and they don't always sit well with the Royal Family."

But it looks like that is something Meghan Markle won't be doing. As the Duchess of Sussex got her independence when the couple Sussex split from the Royal household. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Frogmore Cottage to raise baby Archie away from the Palace. Meghan Markle already seems to be carving her own path as a Royal.