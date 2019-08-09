Meghan Markle has been criticized a lot ever since she joined the Royal Family, and even after nearly a year, the Duchess of Sussex seems to be having trouble navigating the Royal terrain.

Meghan Markle must learn one key lesson that made Diana a popular royal an expert has claimed. According to one royal expert, if Meghan is to have a successful life as a royal, she must copy Diana in one key aspect.

Speaking to Woman magazine, Lady Colin Campbell insisted that Meghan must learn to be "gracious" like Harry's mother.

Lady Campbell said: "She was very aware of how important it was to be gracious, while Meghan - and Harry to an extent - trot out the charm when it suits them." Which, we have to maybe a spot on observation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do as they please and when they realize that their behavior may not have been defensible, they bring out their charm. Or they try to distance themselves from the snafu altogether, like the Frogmore neighbours issue.

However, Meghan Markle does seem to be listening to the criticism and is finally trying to make things right. Her birthday, for instance, was a much smaller affair than her baby shower in New York. The Duchess of Sussex faced a lot of criticism for the extravagance of the baby shower. In fact, the couple Sussex has come under fire for playing fast and loose with money quite a few times. Recently, the British public was not pleased to find out how much money was being spent to renovate Frogmore Cottage.

We have to say, that Meghan Markle and even Prince Harry could learn a thing or two from Princess Diana.