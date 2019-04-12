Meghan Markle's demands from her staff may be getting out of hand. And apparently, their patience may also be wearing thin. Reportedly Meghan Markle texted a list of "instructions' to Royal staff as early as 5:30 am every morning, a Royal expert has revealed.

It is no secret that Meghan Markle has experienced an unusually high turnover from her staff, which is not a good sign for a Royal. Meghan Markle may be an early riser ready to seize the day, but the point of being an early riser is that you seize the ay yourself, not expect your staff to do it for you. Now the staff of the Royal Palace should be ready and vigilant to cater to the needs of the family at all hours of the day and night, but barraging them with early morning texts every day could be seen as troublesome for the staff that has to cater to not just Meghan.

Maybe Meghan Markle, as a new Royal is just enthusiastic about her duties for the day, but her eagerness could be mistaken for a demanding nature.

According to a Royal expert, Meghan Markle's "barrage" of early-morning texts might be why. Ms. Pearson said: "Meghan gets up early 5 o' clock in the morning often." She reportedly gets on the treadmill early in the morning and starts texting her team members about things for the day.

Meghan Markle is a former Hollywood star, and an early day at the gym and an early start is not unheard of, especially when you have to meet the press multiple times during a day. But apparently, Royal staff members were certainly not expecting to start getting a barrage of text message instructions at 5.30 every morning, and took great umbrage and offence at that. Meghan Markle is expected to give birth this month and the Royal couple is expected to move to Frogmore Cottage after the arrival of their baby.